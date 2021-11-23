Maybe you love the idea of getting together with family, but you just don’t love turkey? Rum point Crab House at Harrah’s has got you covered. For a thoroughly nontraditional Thanksgiving dinner, they will offer a creative and tantalizing menu. Creamy butternut squash and crab dip accompanied by sweet potato chips will start things off, while beets and brown butter scallops with pumpkin ranch and Seckel pear will follow, offering seasonal tastes with a seafood base. The turkey will be substituted with stuffed flounder, along with oyster stuffing and a familiarly delicious green bean casserole. A banana rum cake will round things out perfectly for dessert. Cost is $79 per person. Harrah’s is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com.