Ørsted offshore wind hub could give new life to old marine terminal

ACCC has said its in-water sea survival training facility will be in the Gardner's Basin area, and it will build a 1,700-square-foot facility to house the bulk of the training program at its Atlantic City campus.

Ørsted will build a 16,000-square-foot building on the 3.4-acre upland section of the almost 5-acre lot. Another 1.4 acres is tidal area. About half of the building will hold office and technician space, and half will be a warehouse.

"The equipment stored and taken out by vessel will be smaller equipment and tools related to servicing, not large manufacturing components like blades," McCurry said.

Located near the corner of Magellan and N. New Jersey avenues the lot wraps around Kisby Shore Mechanical Contractors and encompasses the Bungalow Park Civic Association's Clarence C. Davenport Community Center.

"We are in communication with the association leadership and have apprised them of our overall construction plans," McCurry said. "We are well aware of the clubhouse and its past use, but we do not have a specific plan for its future use at this time. We will continue to stay in touch with the association on this topic."

Delta Basin is slightly to the west of Gardner's Basin, and the residential Snug Harbor waterway is between the two.