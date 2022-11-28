 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Royal Suites Healthcare hosts Adopt a Resident program

Royal Suites Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Galloway Township is asking for the community to help provide a happy holiday season for their patients and residents.

The organization’s Adopt a Resident program is a yearly tradition in which the community has the opportunity to provide gifts to residents at Royal Suites.

To participate and receive a resident’s name and requested item, contact Alicia, director of activities at 609-748-9900. The deadline to deliver gifts is Dec. 20.

— Press staff reports

