Lower Cape May (1-1) at Pennsville (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Lower tried to bounce back from a 26-21 loss to Clayton. Pennsville opened the season with a 49-6 win over Lindenwold as Sky Eppes ran for 114 yards and four TDs.
Pitman (0-1) at Cumberland (0-2)
6 p.m. Friday
This is Cumberland’s home opener. Pitman opened with a 14-13 loss to Schalick last Friday.
