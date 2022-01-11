Rowan University

The school plans to begin the semester on time with in-person instruction, according to a statement posted Monday on its website.
The Glassboro school is asking all students, faculty and staff to provide proof of vaccination, but is not requiring it for the spring semester. All unvaccinated students are required to begin weekly testing during the first week of classes, starting Jan. 17.
The school is not requiring booster shoots, but in the statement “students and employees are strongly encouraged to receive their COVID vaccination and/or booster shots.”