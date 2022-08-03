Rowan football team to practice in Wildwood

The Rowan University football team is scheduled to host an open practice Aug. 14 at Maxwell Field in Wildwood.

There is no admission for the event featuring the Glassboro, Gloucester County, Division-III team, which will begin at 10 a.m. and end around noon.

Fans, family, friends and alumni are invited to come out to support the Profs, who start their season Sept. 3 at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania. Rowan will begin its preseason Aug. 10.

The 2021 Profs included Malachi Winters, John Scibilia, Kevin Vandever and Ryan Barts (Hammonton High School), Eddie Jamison (Millville), Ifreke Andy (Absegami), Larry Mensah (Oakcrest), Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph), Javen Cuff (Cumberland Regional), Tony Thompson (Buena Regional), Jeff DeJean (Egg Harbor Township), Luke Salvo (Middle Township) and Will Drain (Ocean City).

Rowan's website did not have the 2022 roster listed.