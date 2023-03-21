VINELAND — The Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland campus is hosting a moving exhibit on gun violence through April 28. The exhibit, “Souls Shot Portrait Project: Portraits of Victims of Gun Violence,” uses portrait art to tell the story of victims whose lives were cut short by gun violence.

The traveling exhibit, which began in Philadelphia, pairs artists with family and friends of victims to create portraits using various styles and mediums and employing the perspectives of loved ones.

Artwork by Eoin Kinnarney, associate professor of Communication and Creative & Performing Arts at RCSJ Gloucester, and Jackie Sandro-Greenwell, director of Fine Arts and Clay College at RCSJ Cumberland, are displayed in the exhibit.

A special meet-the-artists reception and opening program was held March 13 at the College’s Brown University Center in Vineland. Several of the victims’ family members who have ties to RCSJ attended the opening program, including Carla Reyes Miller, who lost her son Kevin Wayne Miller, and Carthornia Kouroupos, who lost her brother, Ronald Sanders.

“Often the portraits include poems written by a family member or images of the victim’s interest, children, and siblings,” said Sandro-Greenwell. “(This provides) a glimpse into the victim’s life and how much they were loved and valued as a human.”

Admission to the exhibit is free. The gallery is located at the Brown University Center, located at the RCSJ campus at 3322 College Drive, Vineland. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on the exhibit, visit SoulsShotPortraitProject.org.