Rowan College of South Jersey commemorates health professions expansion

  • 0

VINELAND — Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, The Authority and Inspira Health celebrated the completion of a Health Professions expansion at a ribbon cutting ceremony held Oct. 20 on the college’s campus.

The Health Professions expansion project was partially financed through the Chapter 12 Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund. The Authority built the project.

The Health Professions expansion features four 1,000-square feet classrooms. Each classroom includes labs, electric hospital beds, interactive whiteboard projection systems, artificial intelligent classroom cameras and more.

