Rothman Orthopaedic Institute names new CEO and plans a national expansion

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, which is planning to expand and create a nationally known brand, has hired Christopher T. Olivia, a veteran health-care executive who has experience in hospitals, physician groups, and insurance, as its new chief executive.

Olivia, 58, started this month, replacing Mike West, whose retirement after more than 20 years in the job was announced in February.

An ophthalmologist who received his medical degree at Hahnemann University, Olivia arrives at Rothman as the Philadelphia company is embarking on a dramatic expansion, with plans to grow from 212 physicians now to as many as 500 over the next three to five years. Before announcing an expansion to Florida last year, Rothman had already moved through New Jersey into New York from its home base in Southeastern Pennsylvania, where it was founded by surgeon Richard Rothman in 1970. Rothman died in 2018.

Last month, Rothman announced a five-year partnership to bring its orthopedic services to CarePoint Health’s hospitals in Hoboken and Jersey City, both in North Jersey.