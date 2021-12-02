Rory McIlroy part of 3-way tie for lead in the Bahamas

“I wish it was a different time of the year the way I'm playing,” McIlroy said. “But there's no reason why I can't pick up again in January and keep playing the way I'm playing. I'm still going to keep myself ticking over these next few weeks. I'm not going to completely shut the clubs away. ... My game's in good shape and I want to keep it there.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Berger, who hasn't even played since the Ryder Cup. He showed up on the practice range at Albany on Monday, cell phone resting on his bag to play music, striped one drive and proudly announced, “Still got it!”

He was kidding on Monday, not so much on Thursday.

Berger birdied his opening four holes, made an eagle on the par-5 11th and stayed ahead of the 20-man field most of the day until the end. From the 18th fairway, into the wind with water guarding the left side of the green, he missed well to the right, his chip didn't reach the green and he had to make a 5-footer to escape with bogey.

It was the first time every shot counted on his card since Sept. 4 when he closed with 64 at the Tour Championship. There's been a lot of pool time, and more time on the tennis court than the golf course. He played with his father, former Davis Cup player Jay Berger.