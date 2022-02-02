Looking to make a big splash at its first Wing Wars appearance, Root Cellar Tavern will bring not one, not two, but THREE different wing options to Wing Wars V. First up is their RCT Sweet Bourbon BBQ Wing, which combines America’s favorite brown water spirit with a bit of brown sugar and a whole lotta love; next is the RCT Sweet & Spicy Wing, a classic South Jersey-style buffalo wing with a kiss of sugar; and finally, the RCT Smokin’ Wing mixes the tropical sweetness of pineapple with the potent heat of habanero for a best-of-both-worlds combo you won’t soon forget. Any one of these wing options pairs well with their Root Cellar Bangin’ Sauce, a creamy, mayo-based dip with flares of chilis and soy sauce.