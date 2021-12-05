Roomy, pet-friendly and mere steps from the beach and Boardwalk, this Lower Chelsea townhouse is truly a resort condo for all seasons

For prospective buyers in search of a vacation home for all seasons— especially those whose families include kids of different ages and one or more four-legged members — the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath townhouse that’s just come up for sale at 137C S. Berkley Square in Atlantic City’s highly desirable Lower Chelsea section might just be a perfect choice.
Listed at just $849,000, this end unit in a low-rise condominium development known as the Sandcastle boasts amenities that include four decks, ocean views from both the front and rear, a private back yard big enough for barbecues, and a large, open living/dining area floor plan, as well as an ideal location.
Besides being just steps from the beach and Boardwalk, this spacious and “very light and bright unit” (as described by one of its current owners) is within easy walking distance of a wide variety of resort attractions, including the landmark Knife and Fork Inn, Boardwalk Hall and Caesars and Bally’s casinos, as well as the Ventnor Square Theater and various Ventnor eateries.
It’s also just a few blocks from the “smart” new campus of Stockton University, which might make it particularly appealing to a family with one or more college-age members.
Yet the immediate neighborhood is one that more resembles adjacent Ventnor than it does the rest of Atlantic City in that it is strictly residential in character, as is its Boardwalk, without the kind of noise or traffic that the presence of a lot of commercial activity tends to generate.
Another huge advantage of owning a unit in the Sandcastle is that it’s a pet-friendly community, which is an essential consideration for many prospective buyers who are in the market for a luxury condo and often find their furry friends aren’t welcome in other complexes, no matter how attractive they might otherwise be.
Among the other features that come with this family-oriented residence are a two-car ground-level garage with a driveway that can accommodate a third vehicle; three en suites, each opening onto its own private deck, on the second and third floors (with double vanities in the third-floor bathroom); an eat-in kitchen with a center island and a full complement of higher-end appliances; a charming breakfast nook; a recently purchased washer-dryer combo; central air conditioning; an outdoor shower, and hardwood floors.
In addition to its value as a multi-generational vacation or year-round residence in one of the most prized resort locations on the East Coast, this hassle-free and beautifully maintained townhouse can also serve as a lucrative investment opportunity, either by being rented out on an annual, seasonal, monthly or weekly basis, or even as an Airbnb for one-night stays.
To arrange for a tour of this inviting beach-block property, the listing agent to contact is Paula A. Hartman of the Hartman Home Team at (609) 271-7337, her direct line, or at the office of BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors at (609) 487-7234. Or you can email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.