Roomy, pet-friendly and mere steps from the beach and Boardwalk, this Lower Chelsea townhouse is truly a resort condo for all seasons

For prospective buyers in search of a vacation home for all seasons— especially those whose families include kids of different ages and one or more four-legged members — the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath townhouse that’s just come up for sale at 137C S. Berkley Square in Atlantic City’s highly desirable Lower Chelsea section might just be a perfect choice.

Listed at just $849,000, this end unit in a low-rise condominium development known as the Sandcastle boasts amenities that include four decks, ocean views from both the front and rear, a private back yard big enough for barbecues, and a large, open living/dining area floor plan, as well as an ideal location.

Besides being just steps from the beach and Boardwalk, this spacious and “very light and bright unit” (as described by one of its current owners) is within easy walking distance of a wide variety of resort attractions, including the landmark Knife and Fork Inn, Boardwalk Hall and Caesars and Bally’s casinos, as well as the Ventnor Square Theater and various Ventnor eateries.

It’s also just a few blocks from the “smart” new campus of Stockton University, which might make it particularly appealing to a family with one or more college-age members.