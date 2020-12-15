Rookie Tyrese Maxey making a good impression at Sixers training camp

Doc Rivers and Mike Scott both had solid things to say about Tyrese Maxey following the Philadelphia 76ers’ practice Monday.

“I thought he was the MVP today,” Scott said of the rookie.

Maxey was making plays offensively, making jumpers and hitting three-pointers, Scott said. The power forward added that his teammate was great on defense, while being active and communicating.

“But the best thing about him is he is willing to listen, willing to learn and ask questions,” Scott said. “He is getting off to a great start and has to keep that up and he will be a great young player. Today, I thought, was one of his best days.”

The Sixers selected Maxey with the 21st overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft out of Kentucky. The 20-year-old Maxey was a second-team All-SEC Conference performer after averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his lone college season. The combo guard, who was projected to be selected in the teens, was a first-round steal for the Sixers.

He missed the early part of training camp due to COVID-19 protocol but has adjusted well.