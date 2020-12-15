Rookie Tyrese Maxey making a good impression at Sixers training camp

Doc Rivers and Mike Scott both had solid things to say about Tyrese Maxey following the Philadelphia 76ers’ practice Monday.
“I thought he was the MVP today,” Scott said of the rookie.
Maxey was making plays offensively, making jumpers and hitting three-pointers, Scott said. The power forward added that his teammate was great on defense, while being active and communicating.
“But the best thing about him is he is willing to listen, willing to learn and ask questions,” Scott said. “He is getting off to a great start and has to keep that up and he will be a great young player. Today, I thought, was one of his best days.”
The Sixers selected Maxey with the 21st overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft out of Kentucky. The 20-year-old Maxey was a second-team All-SEC Conference performer after averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his lone college season. The combo guard, who was projected to be selected in the teens, was a first-round steal for the Sixers.
He missed the early part of training camp due to COVID-19 protocol but has adjusted well.
Rivers noted that Maxey was well-coached at Kentucky. The coach actually like Kentucky guys early in their careers, because Wildcats coach John Calipari does a “great job” of preparing them for the NBA, he said.
“You see Max defensively especially know how not to get picked, knows to fight through picks, stay in front of the ball, talks on defense,” Rivers said. ‘For a rookie, that’s unheard of and he’s doing all those things.”
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Have there been any forecast changes Tuesday?
The snow map changes, but only to account for changes in the Philadelphia suburbs, away from southeastern New Jersey. Otherwise, the forecast remains on track. Good news for the region.
Here are the alerts in effect for the region
Earlier Tuesday, a high wind watch went into effect for the shore, as well as Cape May County south of the Cape May Canal, from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
After the high wind watch ends, a coastal flood watch remains from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. This is to cover the Thursday morning high tide, which may be the highest in two years.
Out on the waters, a storm warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Seas 10 to 20 feet will be expected.
The winter storm watch remains in effect for the New Jersey Turnpike corridor counties, Salem, Gloucester, Camden and western Burlington counties. A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the northern half of the state.
When will this all happen?
Rain, snow, coastal flooding and damaging winds are all concerns, but will happen at different times.
Rain and Snow
Rain will start between noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday, from south to north. Places west of a line from Hammonton to Bridgeton may start to see snow briefly before flipping to rain. The rain will fall for the afternoon and evening. Starting around midnight, the rain/snow line will slowly move toward the shore, from west to east. Precipitation ends between 6 to 9 a.m. in the region.
Here's a look at approximate changeover times to selected town.
Bridgeton / Hammonton: Midnight Thursday
Millville / Hamilton: 4 a.m. Thursday
Tuckerton / Egg Harbor Township / Woodbine: 5 a.m. (snow is not guaranteed here)
Winds
Winds will be breezy Wednesday. However, they will strengthen and potentially turn damaging after sunset Wednesday. This will last all throughout the night, tapering off Thursday morning.
Coastal Flooding
Spotty minor flood stage conditions will be likely with the Wednesday morning high tide. Widespread minor stage flooding will be likely with the Wednesday evening high tide. However, the most significant high tide will be with the Thursday morning one, where damage to property threatens. Find your high tide time here.
What is the official snow forecast for our area?
There will be a sharp gradient in snowfall totals in South Jersey, but most of it will be focused on the Philadelphia suburbs.
For southeastern New Jersey, the highest totals will be in towns like Hammonton, Bridgeton, Shiloh and Hopewell, where 1.5 to 3 inches of snow will be likely. For most of mainland Atlantic and Ocean counties, however, expect anywhere from a coating to 1.5 inches, mainly on grassy surfaces.
The shore, as well as most of Cape May County should stay as all rain.
Despite the low totals, snow Thursday may be enough to break records. The Dec. 17 record at Atlantic City International Airport is 0.2 inches of snow (records go back to 1945). Meanwhile, Seabrook Farms in Upper Deerfield Township only has a record of 0.5 inches for the date.
I live at the shore, what will the coastal flooding be like?
The Thursday morning (midday in the back bays) high tide will be the most significant. Prepare for moderate flood stage, with flooding for two to four hours.
In moderate flood stage, damage to property, especially unraised homes and businesses, threaten. Roads, even the ones that do not usually flood, will flood. Expect road closures on the Black and White Horse Pikes between Atlantic City and the mainland. The Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor and the Route 72 bridge in Long Beach Island may experience problems. On the beaches, water can rush over the dune and onto the streets.
For many, this may be the largest coastal flooding even since Oct. 27, 2018.
The combination of strong winds, winds coming from the onshore direction for a long period of time, and a nearby low pressure system, will be responsible for this flooding.
The effect would be less if the winds end up being northerly, instead of the northeast, during the time of high tide. If that occurs, then expect borderline minor to moderate flood stage, sparing South Jersey from the worst.
Here's how to find what tidal flooding will be like on your block
ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder tool that allows you to see when coastal flooding creeps onto your block.
When coastal flooding is anticipated, you can use a combination of the Mid-Atlantic River Forecasting Center's tidal flooding forecasts and this tool to find what streets will have water.
How strong will the winds be?
Winds will howl from the east Wednesday evening, then turn northeast after midnight. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph will be likely on the islands, with gusts up to 60 mph. On the mainland, sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph will be likely.
At the shore, power outages, downed power lines and downed tree limbs threaten. On the mainland, winds will be weaker, but issues will still be possible.
Power outages and damage to trees and structures begin around 45 mph. Make sure to charge your portable device, keep candles handy and have the generator ready, outside your home, if you have one.
What does South Jersey gas have to say about the storm?
South Jersey Gas reminds customers that it is not necessary to turn off gas service, as it will operate safely during a nor'easter. During and after the storm, though, it is important to do the following.
• Be sure to check your natural gas meter to ensure it is clear of snow and ice. Shovel and brush off snow carefully. To avoid damaging equipment do not pour hot water or attempt to chip ice off and avoid using a snow blower around your meter.
• Keep gas utility and appliance vents clear from snow that may drift up along the foundation of a home to avoid the potential for dangerous indoor natural gas buildup. The vent can become plugged when ice and snow melt during the day and refreeze at night.
• If at any time you suspect a gas leak, evacuate the area immediately. Once you are away from the area, call the South Jersey Gas Leak Hotline at 1-800-582-7060. Do not use anything that may cause a spark, including matches, phones, or any motorized equipment in the area where the odor and/or hissing sound exists.
• Practice caution when using alternate sources of heat such as a space heater. Be sure to always follow manufacturer instructions for use.
What will be The Press' coverage plan?
Look for new forecast videos at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, then 5:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Live videos will be possible, and will be announced on social media.
Expect a live video at the shore Thursday morning to cover the coastal flooding.
Have a photo or video you'd like to share? Submit it here and The Press could use it in videos and articles.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!