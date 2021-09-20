 Skip to main content
Rondell Vaughan Jr.
Egg Harbor Township

The senior running back ran 14 times for 170 yards and two TDs to spark the Eagles to a 42-14 win over Cherry Hill West. Vaughan has rushed for 380 yards this season. Egg Harbor (2-2) plays at Absegami (1-3) 6 p.m. Friday.

