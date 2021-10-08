 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rondell Vaughan Jr.
0 comments

Rondell Vaughan Jr.

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township football game

Egg Harbor Township's Rondell Vaughan Jr. runs past Ocean City's Charley Cossaboone #2 during the first half of high school football game at Egg Harbor Township High School Friday Oct 1, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Rondell Vaughan Jr., EHT;93 carries for 552 yards

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News