Rondell Vaughan Jr.
Egg Harbor Township

The senior running back earns an MVP honor for the second straight week. Vaughan rushed for 21 times for 119 yards and a two TDs in a 21-13 win over Absegami. Vaughan also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score. EHT (3-2) hosts Ocean City (5-0) 7 p.m. Friday.

