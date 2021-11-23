Romanelli’s Garden Café

Those who aren’t into the prix-fixe concept will enjoy an a la carte Thanksgiving dinner at this popular Galloway restaurant. The menu features scrumptious appetizers such as stuffed mushrooms, filet carpaccio and prosciutto burrata, while the main course includes a traditional Thanksgiving dinner complete with herb stuffing, mashed and sweet potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, green beans and cranberry relish for $26.99 (kids Thanksgiving dinner is $10.99). Non-turkey lovers may enjoy less traditional items such as surf and turf ($33.99), Virginia baked ham ($21.99) and veal rollantini (29.99.) Romanelli’s Garden Cafe is located at 279 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to RomanellisGardenCafe.com.