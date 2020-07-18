Phillies Marlins Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn takes batting practice before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Quinn has speed.

Girardi has been impressed by the center fielder’s power at the plate.

But the big question is will the 27-year-old Quinn have health?

Because of a variety of injuries, Quinn has played more than just 90 games once in his eight-year professional career.

But if he can stay on the field he has the physical ability to be a dynamic player.

Quinn’s speed could be even more valuable this season, where teams will start the 10th inning with a runner on second base if games go into extra innings.

Quinn would be a natural pinch runner for that situation.

“I’ve experienced some of that when I was in triple-A,” he said. “I mean, I liked it. It sped the games up, and they didn’t last as long. I thought it was a pretty cool thing they were doing, and I’m excited to see how it plays out up here.”

