Quinn has speed.
Girardi has been impressed by the center fielder’s power at the plate.
But the big question is will the 27-year-old Quinn have health?
Because of a variety of injuries, Quinn has played more than just 90 games once in his eight-year professional career.
But if he can stay on the field he has the physical ability to be a dynamic player.
Quinn’s speed could be even more valuable this season, where teams will start the 10th inning with a runner on second base if games go into extra innings.
Quinn would be a natural pinch runner for that situation.
“I’ve experienced some of that when I was in triple-A,” he said. “I mean, I liked it. It sped the games up, and they didn’t last as long. I thought it was a pretty cool thing they were doing, and I’m excited to see how it plays out up here.”
