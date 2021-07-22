Rolling Stones to go back on tour

Time is finally on their side.
The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday the relaunch of their U.S. “No Filter” tour, which had been derailed by the pandemic, beginning in St. Louis on Sept. 26.
“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. “See you soon!”
Added Keith Richards: “We’re back on the road! See you there!”
The 2021 No Filter tour begins Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin. The band has also added three new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — their first time playing there — on Oct. 13, Los Angeles on Oct. 17 at SoFi Stadium, and Las Vegas on Nov. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.
Tickets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows. The statement added that previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo could not be rescheduled; ticketholders will be contacted by Ticketmaster. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Further information is available on www.rollingstones.com.
Eilish releasing show on Disney+: Billie Eilish is bringing Los Angeles — and her music — to the world.
The 19-year-old LA native will launch “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” a “concert experience” on Sept. 3, Disney+ announced Thursday.
The special, filmed at the Hollywood Bowl, will include every song from Eilish’s upcoming “Happier Than Ever” album performed in order, backed by her brother, Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with orchestra arrangements by David Campbell.
The special, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, “will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops,” according to Disney.
Clapton won’t play if vaccines required: Eric Clapton is staying the course with his beliefs about COVID-19 vaccines: He recently announced that he won’t be performing “where there is a discriminated audience present.”
That means the guitar hero won’t play concerts in venues that require ticket-holders to be vaccinated.
“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said in a statement released exclusively to Italian architect and vaccine skeptic Robin Monotti Graziadei, who posted it Tuesday on his Telegram feed and Wednesday on his unverified Instagram account.
“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”
Clapton was talking about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — now in the middle of 10 days of self-isolation after a positive COVID-19 contact — who made a statement about COVID-19 Monday, which was dubbed “Freedom Day” in England to mark the lifting of almost all pandemic-related restrictions.
Clapton, along with fellow musician Van Morrison, has been a voice of resistance throughout the pandemic, putting out music in the last year or so that argues against lockdowns and the like. (Morrison has also been a vocal COVID-19 skeptic.) Clapton said he experienced “disastrous” side effects after both doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.
Barack and the Boss to release book: There’s a new chapter in the friendship between Barack and the Boss.
“Renegades: Born in the USA” is a bound edition of the popular “Renegades” podcast featuring conversations on everything from fame to cars to the country itself between former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Penguin Random House and Obama’s Higher Ground company announced Thursday that “Renegades” will come out October 26. The $50 book will include rare photographs, handwritten Springsteen lyrics and annotated Obama speeches.
“Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility,” Obama said in a statement. “About work, about family, and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”