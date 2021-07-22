Rolling Stones to go back on tour

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton was talking about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — now in the middle of 10 days of self-isolation after a positive COVID-19 contact — who made a statement about COVID-19 Monday, which was dubbed “Freedom Day” in England to mark the lifting of almost all pandemic-related restrictions.

Clapton, along with fellow musician Van Morrison, has been a voice of resistance throughout the pandemic, putting out music in the last year or so that argues against lockdowns and the like. (Morrison has also been a vocal COVID-19 skeptic.) Clapton said he experienced “disastrous” side effects after both doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

Barack and the Boss to release book: There’s a new chapter in the friendship between Barack and the Boss.

“Renegades: Born in the USA” is a bound edition of the popular “Renegades” podcast featuring conversations on everything from fame to cars to the country itself between former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Penguin Random House and Obama’s Higher Ground company announced Thursday that “Renegades” will come out October 26. The $50 book will include rare photographs, handwritten Springsteen lyrics and annotated Obama speeches.

“Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility,” Obama said in a statement. “About work, about family, and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”