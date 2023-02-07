CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC announced Roger Henry, of North Cape May, as the organization’s Volunteer of the Month for February.

Henry started out as a museum instructor, then volunteered on the grounds crew team. He managed the brass maintenance on the organization’s trolleys for the last five years, recently retiring from that position.

Henry was nominated by Cape May MAC Volunteer and Member Engagement Manager Sara Kornacki.

“Roger is a longtime volunteer who recently retired from single-handedly maintaining the sparkle in the trolley brass for the last five years,” Kornacki said.

“Roger showed up every week in season for five years,” she added. “His hard work, genuine spirit, kindness and sense of humor have made him a joy to have, and we are very grateful for his service.”

For information about volunteer opportunities at Cape May MAC, call 609-224-6029 or email skornacki@capemaymac.org.