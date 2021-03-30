Robert Wolf, Philadelphia jeweler and family man, dies at 91

Mr. Wolf's son joined him at the store after graduating from college and worked there for 39 years. His father, a former Philadelphia police officer, worked at the store after his retirement from the Police Department.

In 2007, Mr. Wolf was featured in The Inquirer about the rising price of gold, described this way: "He wears blue pinstripes to work, wishes that antiques could tell their sentimental stories, and — if you care to believe him — sleeps with his tie on. He does all of this with the slightest of smiles and the brightest twinkle in his jeweler's eyes."

Mr. Wolf was born March 6, 1930, and grew up in the Logan section of Philadelphia. Tall and lean, he went to Northeast High School and was a natural athlete who played tennis and volleyball. He made a name for himself as a star on the Raleigh Beach Bums, a volleyball team that dominated the Atlantic City summer scene.

"His middle name was fun," his daughter said.

He met Erma Butchin at a wedding and told everyone later that it was love at first sight. They were married at the old Benjamin Franklin Hotel and spent 69 years together.

Mr. Wolf and his family moved from Mount Airy to Cherry Hill in 1968. He was an avid jogger, cyclist, and longtime Eagles fan.