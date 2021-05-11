Road work scheduled for Ocean Heights Avenue Bridge on Thursday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern will be in effect Thursday on Ocean Heights Avenue bridge for road work.
The traffic pattern will be in effect 8:30-11:30 a.m. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today