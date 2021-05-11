 Skip to main content
Road work scheduled for Ocean Heights Avenue Bridge on Thursday
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern will be in effect Thursday on Ocean Heights Avenue bridge for road work.

The traffic pattern will be in effect 8:30-11:30 a.m. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

