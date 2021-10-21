 Skip to main content
RIZWAN KHAN MALIK
Party: Republican

Age: 58

102421-pac-nws-guideacmayor

Atlantic City Council candidate Rizwan Khan Malik joins fellow candidates and mayoral candidates at a town discussion Thursday night. Atlantic City, NJ. October 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)

No. 1 issue facing Atlantic City: Safe and clean Atlantic City

Political message: Safe and clean Atlantic City is a No. 1 priority. Fixing Atlantic City's perception, bringing in businesses and jobs for Atlantic City is another priority as well as lower taxes to keep our residents and businesses in Atlantic City.

Related to this story

Most Popular

