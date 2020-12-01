Rivers starts first Sixers training camp amid pandemic

“We’re going to simplify things as much as possible,” Rivers said. “We just have to make up the deficit, and we probably have to do it through work.”

Rivers says he has an idea of what he wants Philadelphia’s identity to be, but he did not yet want to spell it out for the media Tuesday.

“I want to make sure we get in the gym, I call it the lab,” Rivers said. “The identity has to be what the (players) believe it is, not what I want it to be.”

Rivers did drop some hints, however.

“I know we should be a great defensive team,” he said. “You win with balance. We want to be a great defensive team and a great offensive team. We want to be top-10 in both. If we do that, historically that would say we’re one of the elite teams.”

Rivers also wants the 76ers to play at a fast pace. Again, that’s easier said than done.

“Advancing the ball up the floor has to be something that’s worked on every day,” Rivers said. “You can not take it for granted. You can’t even take for granted who takes the ball out. We have to make sure the right people are running their lanes. You’ll hear a lot about running your lanes and staying in your path.”