Rival campaigners throw insults, swing at each other in Atlantic City

Later Monday, Small said Foley's accusations about paying for votes are just a distraction.

"It's funny he's talking about Stanley Holmes Village. He needs a GPS to find it," Small said of Foley. "How ironic he would even utter that my campaign is paying people (for votes), when people supporting him have a history of paying people $30 to $50 for their vote."

Callaway has been accused of paying voters $30 to $50 per vote in the past, including by former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian after he lost his bid for re-election in 2017.

"This is what you get when you have a Donald Trump supporter running for office. You get voter suppression. You get voter intimidation. You get physical confrontations," Small said in a written statement and again at the press conference. "Across the country, Trump Republicans are working to deprive communities of color of their right to vote, and now Tom Foley and Craig Callaway are trying to do this in Atlantic City."

Foley, a former Republican, has acknowledged being a supporter of former President Donald Trump.