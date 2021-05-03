Rival campaigners throw insults, swing at each other in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The mayoral campaign is in full swing — literally — after a video surfaced of Mayor Marty Small Sr. knocking a phone out of a rival campaigner's hand Sunday and then being shoved.

The altercation quickly became campaign fodder, with Democratic rival Tom Foley releasing the video Sunday night. Small responded with a news conference Monday afternoon, saying Foley was trying to intimidate and harass voters of color.

Not to be outdone, Foley was in Mays Landing on Monday afternoon to file a complaint with the Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections against Small, alleging Small's campaign was paying $10 each for votes in the public housing complex Stanley Holmes Village. However, Foley said his campaign was still working on the written complaint, which had not yet been filed as of Monday afternoon.

Politics is a full-contact sport in the resort, where issues often get lost in a maze of petty distractions and personal attacks. There are likely to be more of these kind of back-and-forth allegations as the June primary approaches.