Before COVID, Lisa Sasscer was happily minding her own business. She sold home-baked gourmet cheesecakes wholesale to restaurants throughout the state of Maryland. Her clients were content and so was Sasscer, who lived in Baltimore at the time.

But all the eateries closed during quarantine, and Sasscer’s business tanked.

“It was awful,” she recalls.

Sasscer’s fiancé, Richard Zak, urged her to leave Maryland and start a bakery in Ventnor, where he lives. It was a risky move, but Sasscer had been considering the idea because she wanted to be closer to Zak.

To gauge interest among potential customers, she had been showcasing her cheesecakes at various famers markets at the Jersey Shore.

“We sold out every time,” she says. “It got me thinking that if we had a bakery, we could fill the need.”

Sasscer put her house on the market, sold it and invested nearly every dime of her savings to launch Sasscer’s Cheesecakes in Ventnor.

“It was scary,” Sasscer says, “but it was the best thing I ever did.”

Sasscer’s Cheesecakes, a 1,600-square-foot shop with retail and kitchen space, offers 40 different kinds of cheesecake, from plain to mocha cappuccino to apple peach cobbler to salty caramel cream — and everything in between. The cheesecakes come in three sizes: 4 inches, 6 inches and 10 inches.

The bakery also sells bread, pies, cookies, cream puffs, and cakes, as well as cupcakes that are filled with creamy cheesecake. Two bakers make the confections, and five employees decorate the baked items and handle the register.

When you walk into the bakery, you’ll smell the buttery, chocolatey aroma characteristic of sweet shops. The retail space opens to the kitchen, so you can watch the activity in the back. The six-shelf oven bakes the confections, mixers whir and cakes are festooned with frosting and whipped cream.

Pull quote “I find baking very peaceful and therapeutic. When I come in by myself, I do my best work. I talk to my mom, and I swear she haunts me in a good sort of way.” Lisa Sasscer, owner of Sasscer's Cheesecakes in Ventor

Two cases display the bakery’s creations — one is devoted exclusively to the cheesecakes, and the other showcases the cakes, cookies, cupcakes and pies.

Stocking the display cases is one of Sasscer’s favorite jobs.

“I love making the cases look pretty,” she says. “And I want to keep them full. I like the ‘wow’ factor, and that’s what I want when people walk in.”

The bakery had a soft opening on May 8, 2021 — a function had been canceled and Sasscer had a full complement of baked goods — so “we just opened the doors and people kept coming in.”

Since that opening, a steady stream of customers kept employees busy last summer.

“There aren’t too many people who don’t seem to like our cheesecakes,” says Sasscer.

Pure vanilla, orange and lemon oil, instead of extracts, heightens the taste of all the confections.

“Using these ingredients makes such a difference,” says Sasscer.

In addition to operating the bakery in Ventnor, Sasscer continues the wholesale part of the business in Maryland. Every Wednesday, a driver heads to Baltimore with a truck full of cheesecakes to service the 40 accounts Sasscer now has.

Once there, the driver hands off the desserts to two other drivers, one of whom drops them off to the eastern shore of Maryland; and the other, who delivers cheesecakes throughout northern Maryland.

While demand for the cheesecakes is high on the wholesale side — in late November, the driver delivered 204 cheesecakes alone in one week — it’s also brisk on the retail side. One day, a line snaked out of the bakery and down the street, which brought Sasscer to tears.

“I had to step in the freezer because I was crying,” she says. “I couldn’t believe this was happening for me. I kept crying and saying, ‘Is this really happening? I have to pinch myself.’”

Sasscer credits her mother, Margaret, for getting her into the baking business, a career she had never considered for herself. And it all began when Margaret, on a dare with her friends at lunch, told them she could make a better cheesecake than the ones they ate for dessert.

Margaret used the cheesecake recipe from Sasscer’s grandmother, “but it wasn’t that good,” chuckles Sasscer. “The cheesecakes came out about an inch high, had cracks in them and were loose.”

Margaret revved the recipe, bringing it to new levels of flavor.

“My mom was relentless at trying to perfect this recipe,” remembers Sasscer. “She would make it over and over again,” trying different combinations of ingredients.

“The recipe for the plain cheesecake is simple,” says Sasscer, “It’s just cream cheese, sour cream, eggs, vanilla and sugar. But it’s so versatile that you can add anything to it, and it works.”

Before passing away, Margaret enjoined Sasscer to continue baking.

“When Mom was sick, she made me promise to keep making the cheesecakes,” says Sasscer who has many memories of baking with her mother when she was growing up.

“I find baking very peaceful and therapeutic,” adds Sasscer, who makes all the cheesecakes herself. “When I come in by myself, I do my best work. I talk to my mom, and I swear she haunts me in a good sort of way.”

Emotion catches Sasscer’s voice. She stops for a moment, then adds, “She created a legacy for me to carry on.”