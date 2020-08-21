RIO GRANDE — Holding signs and chanting “Save our mail, save our vote,” about 40 people gathered Friday morning on the sidewalk in front of the Rio Grande Post Office at 1087 Route 47.
The left-leaning group Cape May County Indivisible organized the event, part of a series of similar demonstrations taking place throughout New Jersey. Organizers said there was one planned in every county in the state.
Those gathered called for full funding for the postal service, said Cassandra Gatelein, the co-chair of Cape May County Indivisible and one of the organizers.
“We believe the president is attempting to sabotage the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the election,” she said.
As the demonstrators gathered in Middle Township and elsewhere, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the service who took the reins June 15, was defending himself against similar accusations in front of a Senate committee.
“There has been no changes in any policies with regard to the election mail for the 2020 election,” he said, describing the suggestion that sweeping changes enacted recently are aimed at impacting the election as an outrageous claim. He told senators that the Postal Service is committed to and capable of delivering the election mail on time.
Recent changes, some of which have been rolled back, included eliminating employee overtime, removing mail sorting machines in some areas and changes in leadership, unfolding against the backdrop of a combative national election in which an ongoing pandemic will put unprecedented emphasis on mail-in ballots.
On Aug. 14, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the Nov. 3 election will take place primarily by mail in New Jersey, a decision that has drawn a lawsuit from the Trump campaign. On Aug. 18, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal tweeted that the state would sue the United States Postal Service over cutbacks to service.
“Voting by mail is safe, secure and reliable. We intend to keep it that way,” Grewal wrote.
In Rio Grande on Friday, there was no pretense that this was a nonpartisan demonstration, with participants carrying “Dump Trump” signs and chanting “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA.” There was a stack of lawn signs nearby supporting Democratic Congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, set to take on 2nd District incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched parties and embraced Trump late last year.
Shannon McDevitt, the other co-chairwoman for the local Indivisible organization, said she believes the changes at the post office just before a major election are part of a deliberate attempt to suppress voter turnout as the president lags in the polls.
“I just know it’s all a ploy by Donald Trump,” she said.
For his part, Trump has cast suspicions on voting by mail, suggesting repeatedly that the process will be corrupt.
“They are sending out 51,000,000 Ballots to people who haven’t even requested a Ballot. Many of those people don’t even exist. They are trying to STEAL this election. This should not be allowed!” he tweeted recently.
Many experts say voter fraud is extremely rare in the United States.
Along Route 47, many drivers honked, waved and shouted support at the demonstrators, while many others made clear their disapproval, with some shouting “Trump! Trump! Trump!” while they drove past.
A few post office customers watched for a while, and then went inside or returned to their cars.
Inside the post office as the demonstration began, a customer from the Villas said there is often a line on weekdays. He visits the Rio Grande branch because he believes the mail moves quickly there. He at first thought those gathering were protesting the post office, rather than supporting it, and said he found it puzzling that anyone would object to the Postal Service.
A manager at the branch said he could have no comment on the demonstration. He said as long as demonstrators did not block entry, they were free to advocate in the public space.
Organizers said the local postal employees had asked that they not take up all of the parking spaces in the lot. Many moved their cars, but that led to another issue when the owner of a nearby property complained that they did not ask permission.
When he spoke to Gatelein, she apologized and asked for his retroactive permission. At that point, there were only a few minutes left in the hour-long protest.
