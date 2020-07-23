Phillies Nationals Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Right-handed pitchers: Jake Arrieta; Zach Efflin; Deolis Guerra; Tommy Hunter; Trevor Kelley; Reggie McClain; Hector Neris; Aaron Nola; Nick Pivetta; Ramon Rosso; Vince Velasquez; Zack Wheeler.

