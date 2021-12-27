NYE at Rhythm & Spirits starts with a four-course dinner featuring multiple seatings starting at 5 p.m., but the real party kicks off at 10 p.m. Hosted by Hollywood Jay, the night is not to be missed. The party features two rooms of entertainment — DJ Skyline in the main room and Studio 6 legend DJ Joey the Hatt in the Speakeasy room next door at Bar 32 — dueling countdowns and a chill outdoor environment with a champagne bar, in addition to special guest performances by resident queen Jenna Tall and Ten’e. $75 per person. Located at 129-131 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. RhythmandSpirits.com .