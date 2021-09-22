Easily one of the hippest spots on this whole list, Rhythm & Spirits boasts both an amazing cocktail program as well as an amazing kitchen that dishes out some of the best eats in all of A.C. Case in point: The Fully Loaded Croquette – smashed potato laced with sour cream and bacon lardons and served over red sauce and parmesan. Wash it down with a craft cocktail and thank us later.