Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins takes batting practice during a baseball training session Friday, July 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The power-hitting first baseman struggled the final two months of last season, batting .165 (32 for 193) with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 62 strikeouts.

Hoskins, 27, adjusted his stance in the offseason, lowering his hands below his shoulder. Hoskins was once seen as someone who would hit in the middle of the Phillies' order for a decade.

He needs to have some success this season to revalidate that viewpoint.

Hoskins said he was able to hone in on the adjustments in his stance during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“I have a bat on every floor of my house,” he said. “I would pick up the bat (practice the new stance) and then 20 minutes later the same thing.”

