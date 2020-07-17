The power-hitting first baseman struggled the final two months of last season, batting .165 (32 for 193) with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 62 strikeouts.
Hoskins, 27, adjusted his stance in the offseason, lowering his hands below his shoulder. Hoskins was once seen as someone who would hit in the middle of the Phillies' order for a decade.
He needs to have some success this season to revalidate that viewpoint.
Hoskins said he was able to hone in on the adjustments in his stance during the COVID-19 quarantine.
“I have a bat on every floor of my house,” he said. “I would pick up the bat (practice the new stance) and then 20 minutes later the same thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.