Rhys Hoskins expects to be ready for Phillies' opening day

After the dive, Rhys Hoskins didn't see the need to dodge a question about where he intends to be come April 1.

"If you're asking me," the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman said Thursday, "there's no reason why I won't be ready for opening day."

Hoskins played his first game since undergoing surgery on his left elbow 153 days earlier and went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the Phillies' 15-0 exhibition rout of the New York Yankees at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida.

Serving as the designated hitter, he just missed a home run in the third inning and stroked a single the other way to right field in a nine-run fourth.

But the biggest test for Hoskins came when he dived back into first base and landed on his left arm on a pickoff attempt by Yankees reliever Albert Abreu. Manager Joe Girardi, who was being interviewed on the telecast, breathed an audible sigh of relief when Hoskins got to his feet and dusted himself off.