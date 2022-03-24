 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rhylee Cornell, Egg Harbor Township

Rhylee Cornell headshot for All-Stars

Cornell

The sophomore placed second at the CAL Championships in the 100 breaststroke and was 15th in the event at the MOC. Won the 100 breaststroke in EHT’s 107-63 loss to Cherry Hill East in the South Jersey Group A final.

