Reynolds nomination clears Judiciary Committee for Atlantic County Prosecutor

TRENTON — The state Senate's Judiciary committee moved the nomination of William E. Reynolds, of Absecon, as Atlantic County Prosecutor at a special meeting Monday.

His nomination, championed by state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, is expected to pass the full Senate this afternoon.

"Bill is kind, humble and cares about people," said Sen. Joseph Lagana, D-Bergen, Passaic, who has known Reynolds for years and worked with him in his role as state arbitrator. "He exhibits all the qualities a person should have."

Reynolds has been acting county prosecutor for about nine weeks, and has already worked with Atlantic City officials to start a special program to get repeat shoplifters and other criminals off the street and either into substance abuse or mental health treatment or jail.

A former municipal prosecutor, he brought his twin 12-year-old sons with him to Trenton Monday, as well as other family members.

If confirmed, he will replace former Acting Prosecutor Cary Shill, who has been in the job since former Prosecutor Damon Tyner resigned last year under pressure from lawsuits and ethics charges.

Reynolds' nomination drew no questions from the senators, unlike the nomination just prior of Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, of Montclair, as state Attorney General.

That nomination was affirmed after four hours of questions of the nominee, and testimony from pro-life and Christian groups opposing the nomination.

Those opposing it said it was because of his support for legal abortion and concerns about his stance on parental rights regarding what children in kindergarten to third grades are taught about gender issues.

Sens. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, Somerset, and Michael J. Doherty, R-Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, voted against Platkin's nomination. They said they felt his advice to Gov. Phil Murphy in the early days of the COVID-19 epidemic, when Platkin was the governor's chief counsel, resulted in Murphy overstepping his office and leaving the legislature out of key decisions on business closings and more.

Doherty also stressed Platkin's role in the handling of the Katie Brennan sexual abuse case as reason he should not be approved.

Campaign volunteer and state worker Katie Brennan accused another campaign worker and state employee of sexual assault, and said Platkin and the governor's staff tried to ignore her allegations.

In 2019, then state Senate President Steve Sweeney called for Platkin to resign over that case, and a report from a legislative investigation found poor legal advice led to the mishandling.

Brennan settled a lawsuit against the state and Murphy’s campaign for $1 million in 2020 and took a job with the administration of former Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York City.

The committee also approved nominations of Jeffrey Wilson, of Atlantic City and Frank C. Testa, of Princeton, as Superior Court judges.

Testa thanked his cousin, state Sen. Michael Testa, for his help.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.