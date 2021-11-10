Revised injured reserve rules keeping NFL teams competitive

In 2012, the NFL allowed teams to designate one player to return, then doubled that in 2017. The coronavirus pandemic led to the biggest change yet: Allowing NFL teams to bring back an unlimited number of players from injured reserve, which was extended for this season.

Players must spend at least three games on injured reserve. That plus the expanded practice squad and the ability to promote a couple of practice squad players for games has essentially expanded the roster well beyond 53.

Whether the unlimited return rule, or the expanded practice squad, are kept will be decided in the next offseason.

“We will discuss future options for the rule with the relevant committees and the NFLPA after the season,” NFL senior vice president of football and international communications Michael Signora said.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh calls the ability to bring back an unlimited number of players huge allowing the Ravens to navigate injuries that started with losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters. They currently have 13 on IR with three others designated for return.

That's why the Ravens (6-2) have kept only 50 or 51 on their roster at times to be ready when players return for the AFC North leaders.