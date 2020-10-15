Review: The Chicago Seven trial gets the Aaron Sorkin touch

If anyone was born to make a film about the infamous federal trial surrounding the protests outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention, it's Aaron Sorkin.

The grandstanding of the celebrity revolutionaries Abbie Hoffman and Tom Hayden, the clash of disparate personalities and protest styles, the earnestness of the anti-war cause and the general chaos of the trial itself are all perfectly suited to his brand of storytelling. That he actually got to do it and release it in a year when police and protesters and riots are once again in the news, is almost too on the nose for even a Sorkin joint.

But sometimes things just fall into place perfectly and "The Trial of the Chicago 7," which Sorkin wrote and directed, is like a little gift in this very complicated year — relevant, smart and very entertaining. And seeing it only requires a Netflix subscription.

As he did in "Molly's Game," Sorkin starts his film in a sprint, energetically introducing the audience to key players getting ready to go to Chicago: "Yippies" Hoffman (Sacha Baron-Cohen) and Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), Students for a Democratic Society members Hayden (Eddie Redmayne) and Rennie Davis (Alex Sharp), the conscientious objector David Dellinger (John Carroll Lynch) and Black Panther co-founder Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).