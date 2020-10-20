Review: Sofia Coppola's 'On the Rocks' is a modest delight

Murray's Felix, a cool and charming art dealer who knows everyone and flirts with everything, sweeps in like a cool spring breeze to jolt Laura out of her routine and introduce a little chaos and spontaneity into her life with impromptu martini lunches ("Bombay for the kid"), birthday dinners at the 21 Club and SoHo House stakeouts in a smart red convertible with caviar (which they open) and champagne (which they don't). Felix's Manhattan is vibrant and exciting, and he glides through classic haunts and out of traffic tickets with an ease that Laura has never known.

Like any good amateur sleuth pic, it gets a little out of control and takes them all the way to Mexico where they to try to prove once and for all that Dean is being unfaithful.

The engine keeps going, but the film also allows Murray time and space to do his thing and Jones is a perfect companion for the boozy father-daughter hijinks. Although she rolls her eyes at him and his inability to refrain from flirting even with a very pregnant passerby, there is also an awe and obvious love there too. Murray might not be doing anything extraordinarily different than we've seen him do before (Felix is not entirely dissimilar in spirit to his Bob Harris from "Lost in Translation"), but it's wonderfully familiar and impossible not to smile at.