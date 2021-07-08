Review: 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' slashes more deeply than the first cut

That's more like it.

With its second installment, "Fear Street Part Two: 1978," Netflix's R.L. Stine movie trilogy finds its cinematic footing. Though it still relies too much on jump scares and clunky dialogue, "1978" feels more assured, looser than the first installment, "Fear Street Part One: 1994." Where "1994" hearkened a bit to the meta horror of its story's time (think "Scream"), "1978" feels right at home in the "Friday the 13th" universe, but with better production values and as part of a larger, more interesting story than a simple slasher flick.

"1978" picks up immediately after "1994," with the first film's survivors pressing reclusive C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs) for the lowdown on her teen encounter 16 years earlier with Sarah Fier, the Shadyside Witch of local legend who was hanged in the 1600s. The summer camp Berman and her sister attended in the 1970s was built over the settlement where Fier lived and was executed. Oh, and there's a long history of mass murders in Shadyside. What could possibly go wrong?

C.'s tale made headlines in its day, spun as "just another Shadysider going crazy and killing people." Amid the teen dramas of summer camp, she and her sister witnessed the horrific massacre up close. It's no spoiler to say the inside details C. provides link those 1978 murders to the "1994" teens' current witchy predicament.