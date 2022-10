Thomson was the New York Yankees bench coach when the Astros beat New York in seven games in the American League Championship Series.

It was later learned that the Astros that season used video to steal signs and tip off their hitters by banging trash cans when certain pitchers were about to be thrown.

Thomson is not caught up in getting even with Houston for 2017.

“There’s no extra motivation just because of that, to beat the Astros,” he said. “I just want to win a World Series.”