Return party planned for esteemed South Jersey schooner

PORT NORRIS — The Bayshore Center at Bivalve is throwing a bash for the AJ Meerwald, New Jersey's oldest tall ship.

From Aug. 12-13, the Center will feature guest speakers, food trucks and live music.

The newly restored vessel will have open deck tours from 12-4 p.m. on August 13, the Center said.

Zack Smith, from Sunriver Oregon, will also be on hand speaking about his marine-science research and other experiences he had in his field, the Center said.

The ship is a restored oyster dredging schooner, whose home port is in Bivalve, Cumberland County. First setting sail in 1928, AJ Meerwald was one of hundreds of schooners built along South Jersey’s Bayshore during a booming shipbuilding period prior to the Great Depression, the Center's website says.

The ship was recently restored for future generations to witness her history in 20th century South Jersey.