Retiring in a Bad Market

When markets decline like we have seen so far in 2022, there are always winners and losers in the end mostly due to where you currently are in your life. For younger people, and those actively contributing to a retirement plan, a down market can be a great thing. Everything they continue to buy with their contributions each week is on sale. For them, it’s really no different than going to the grocery store. If something you need is on sale, you buy it. The same goes for money. If you need it in the future (which we all do), then buy it on sale. We have all heard the phrase buy low sell high, but the problem is many people don’t follow that advice. Everyone wants to buy when things are “good” and then get out when markets turn “bad.” This is the exact opposite of what you should be doing.

But what about for retirees? Unfortunately for them, a bad market has a far more negative effect on their finances than it does a younger saver. For retirees, a down market, while taking withdrawals, essentially creates a negative compound interest. Each withdrawal requires you to sell more shares since the price is down to maintain the same income. This problem continues with each withdrawal until the market stops declining. Ultimately, this could lead to a retiree running out of money. The good news is that there are steps retirees can take to prevent this from happening.

The real issue then for retirees is the risk of withdrawing funds in down market years. Of particular concern is when those bad years happen at the beginning of retirement. This is known as sequence of return risk. It means that the order of the returns you get can be a bigger concern than the returns themselves. To me, this is the biggest risk retirees face and yet it’s hardly ever talked about. So how to we avoid it? For starters, preparing your portfolio a few years before you retire can make a huge difference in your retirement success. Begin to shift assets that you may spend in the first few years of retirement away from higher risk investments. To me, for this particular amount of money, I’m far more concerned about safety than growth. Once you have this “buffer” for a lack of better term, you can then allow the rest of your portfolio to continue to stay invested. We know over time the markets will ultimately continue to rise as they have for 200+ years. The key is to design your portfolio in a way that allows for you to weather the storm until the markets recover.

Ideally, you may want to continue this thought process to your other investments as well. If the money I’m spending in the very short term can have very little risk, then invest accordingly. For money that you’ll spend a little farther out, you can begin to add more risk. Ultimately, money that you may not spend for many years in the future can be fully invested. This is known as time segmented distributions, and it can be a very effective strategy for those in retirement.

