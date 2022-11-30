 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Retired Atlantic City police officer kills himself after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police officer fatally shot his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday night.

Township police were dispatched to the home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, on Ogden Road for a welfare check around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, where they found her and William W. Beattie, 47, of Landisville, dead inside, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators determined Beattie forced his way into Gatier's home, fatally shooting her before committing suicide, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Beattie was forced to retire in February 2010 after an "accidental disability," according to state records. 

Additional information about the murder-suicide is asked to contact Gloucester County Detective Brandon Cohen, at 856-384-5524, or Deptford Township Detective Robert Jones, at 856-845-6300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

