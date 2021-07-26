Results from the 2020 Night in Venice Boat Parade

On Sunday, Ocean City released the winners of the 2021 Night in Venice judging for the best houses and best boats participating. The winners can pick up their awards at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

Boat Results

Best in show 25 feet and over: #253, Boat Name: Shanti, Toner Family, Theme: Christmas Eve in July

Best in show 24 feet and under: #224, Boat Name: That What Sea Said, Young & Beiswinger Families, Theme: Gulls Just Wanna Have Fun!

Best Lead Boat: #208, Boat Name: Carol B, ACT Engineers, Theme: Martin & Mollie Mollusk

Best Commercial: #251, Boat Name: Salty, Mangos & More, Theme: Tropical Tiki

Best Non-profit: #215, Boat Name: Reel Fun, OCTC Spotlight Performers

Best Decorated 25 feet and over

1st Place: #253, Boat Name: Shanti, Toner Family, Theme: Christmas Eve in July

2nd Place: #250, Boat Name: Diablo, DeSallis Family, Theme: USA Surf Team