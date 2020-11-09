Restaurants, casinos ordered to close indoor dining after 10 p.m. each night starting Thursday

“To be clear, the last thing I want to do or any of us want to do is to shut our economy back down and, thankfully, we are not at that point,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials in Trenton and livestreamed on his YouTube page. “Looking at the data, we are taking surgical steps that we hope will help mitigate the current, increasing rate of spread. No one up here wants to take the type of broad and all-encompassing actions like those we had to take in March. We are acting with more precision-based actions on what we are seeing on the ground.”