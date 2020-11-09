Restaurants, casinos ordered to close indoor dining after 10 p.m. each night starting Thursday

Restaurants across the state have been ordered to close indoor dining as of 10 p.m. each night starting Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced, the new restriction to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as cases spike.
“To be clear, the last thing I want to do or any of us want to do is to shut our economy back down and, thankfully, we are not at that point,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials in Trenton and livestreamed on his YouTube page. “Looking at the data, we are taking surgical steps that we hope will help mitigate the current, increasing rate of spread. No one up here wants to take the type of broad and all-encompassing actions like those we had to take in March. We are acting with more precision-based actions on what we are seeing on the ground.”
Effective Thursday, all restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges must close indoor dining by 10 p.m., Murphy said. However, outdoor dining, takeout or delivery services may continue.
“This time restriction of indoor dining also includes our casinos,” Murphy said. “However, they’re gaming operations may continue around the clock. But, after 10 p.m., no food or drink will be available to anyone inside the casino.”
In addition, all barside seating will be prohibited “for the immediate future” starting Thursday, Murphy said. But restaurants owners are allowed to place tables closer than 6 feet if separate by barriers.
Residents need to shake off the “pandemic fatigue,” Murphy said, before announcing another new restriction - that all interstate games and tournaments for indoor youth sports are prohibited.
“It is simply not safe for teams to be crossing state lines at this time to participate in indoor competitions,” Murphy said.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 2,075, bringing the total to 256,653, Murphy said. There have been 11 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,640 with 1,800 probable deaths.
There are over 1,537 people hospitalized across the state, including 309 people in intensive care and 94 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 7.52%, while the rate of transmission is 1.24.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,809 cases with 261 deaths and 3,540 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,851 cases with 96 deaths and 1,473 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,937 cases with 153 deaths.
Included in those totals are 69 new cases Atlantic County officials reported Monday. The new cases include 32 boys and men, ages 10 to 77, and 37 girls and women, ages 16 to 84.
Thirteen were in Galloway Township; 12 in Egg Harbor Township; seven each in Hamilton Township, Northfield and Pleasantville; five each in Atlantic City, Hammonton and Mullica Township; three in Egg Harbor City; two in Absecon; and one each in Buena Borough, Somers Point and Weymouth Township, according to the county's dashboard.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that State Police and the state Department of Education are distributing more than 2.4 million masks to school students, educators and staff.
“Mask allocation is being prioritized for those in low-income or high-needs populations within the school community,” Murphy said.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!