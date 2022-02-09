 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Resorts Casino Hotel
0 Comments

Resorts Casino Hotel

  • 0

Fans can enjoy great food and drink specials, watch the biggest football game of the year on over 50 TVs located throughout the property and enter to win up to $1,000 as part of the Resorts’ Big Game Sweepstakes. Guests can place their bets at DraftKings Sportsbook, home to 18 betting kiosks, five betting windows and all the action broadcast on ultra-high definition LED video walls. Drink specials at DraftKings as well as Bar One include $6 domestic drafts, $12 domestic pitchers, and $20 buckets of six domestic bottles. Food specials include $2 hot dogs and hoagies. Landshark and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville are also offering drink specials, including $20 beer buckets.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News