Resorts Casino Hotel

Three NYE parties are taking place at Resorts this year. At Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar, Hildy & The Peptones will be playing their traditional Twenties-era jazz from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Landshark Bar & Grill and Margaritaville will also have parties, both with drink specials, a margarita toast at midnight and no cover charge. While you’re at Resorts, keep an eye out for The Quazar Robots, who will be roaming around the property entertaining guests starting at 8:30 p.m. with dancing, photos and more. And at Bar One, DJ Gary will perform at 10 p.m. Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ResortsAC.com.