Residents seem poised to welcome municipal water in Del Haven

New Jersey American Water is the utility that provides the water supply to most of Middle Township, which does not have its own water utility. Other areas in the township rely on well water. But because of Del Haven’s proximity to the Delaware Bay, salt-water intrusion has increasingly become a problem. At public meetings where the plan was discussed, Mayor Tim Donohue has said property owners who currently do not have a problem with their wells likely will within a few years.

While the lack of reliable drinking water presented a serious problem for the residents in and around Del Haven, addressing it proved difficult. The small, primarily residential community was too far from the existing water pipes in the township and Township Committee was reluctant to finally launch its own water utility.

“Bringing the water from Whitesboro through 13 Curves into Del Haven was just too costly,” Donohue said, using a local name for the most direct route connecting the Whitesboro section of town to Burleigh Road leading to Route 47 in the Green Creek section.

It’s a straight shot of two miles from Whitesboro to Route 47, also known as Delsea Drive, and another mile along Bayshore Road to the center of Del Haven, but the circuitous route along the well-named 13 Curves would be longer.