Report alleges racism, hostile work environment at CBS3

A top CBS television executive allegedly disparaged Ukee Washington, CBS3′s Eyewitness News co-anchor, as "just a jive guy," the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday in an article about "a hostile work environment" at CBS3 and other local network-owned stations around the country.

Washington, a fixture at CBS's Philadelphia station since the 1980s, did not comment for the Times and did not respond Sunday to a request for comment from The Inquirer.

The Times article alleged that CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn and a top lieutenant "cultivated a hostile work environment that included bullying female managers and blocking efforts to hire and retain Black journalists."

CBS, which in 2018 ousted chief executive Leslie Moonves amid sexual misconduct allegations, told the Times that it looked into allegations about Dunn.

"CBS is committed to ensuring an inclusive and respectful work environment for all its employees," CBS told the Times in a statement. "In response to a CBS investigation in early 2019, senior management at the time addressed the situation with Mr. Dunn, and the company has not received any complaints about his conduct during the period since then."

A person reached in the newsroom of CBS3 Sunday said no one was available to comment.