Few South Jersey locales can match the beauty of Renault Winery, and a trip there during the winter is particularly special, as their outdoor Vintner Wonderland with its twinkling lights and cozy firepits add an element of enchantment and magic that you simply won’t find anywhere else. It’s worth having a stroll through before heading inside to the Champagne Ballroom for Renault’s Valentine’s Soiree, which features a three-course, wine-paired meal in addition to a welcome cocktail and a full cocktail hour of passed hors d’oeuvres – plus live music from the Greg Farnese Quartet. The menu features a first course of Passion Salad with butter lettuce, strawberries, hearts of palm, macadamia nuts, fresh chilis in a passion fruit vinaigrette paired with Renault 2019 Chardonnay Reserve; second course is called The Perfect Match and combines a pan-seared crab cake with braised short rib, whipped potato and asparagus paired with Renault 2018 Rose. The final course is a grand dessert table for which guests can select from and includes a Renault 2018 Port wine pairing. Cost is $125 per person. Renault Winery is located at 72 N. Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go